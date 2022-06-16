SITE INDEX

    • Racegoers flock to Royal Ascot for Ladies' Day

    Racegoers donned top hats, tails and glamorous dresses as Royal Ascot returned in glorious sunshine this week.

    Ascot Racecourse was able to host the leading five-day flat racing festival at full capacity for the first time since 2019 following two years of COVID-19 disruption.

    There had been hopes that the Queen may make an appearance on Thursday to watch her homebred colt Reach for the Moon bid for glory in the Hampton Court Stakes.

    But the 96-year-old instead watched on from home with other members of the Royal Family taking part in the Royal Procession, including Princess Anne.

    Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall also represented the Royals on the opening days of the festival.

    Thursday marked Royal Ascot’s Ladies’ Day and an array of fabulous outfits were on show to celebrate the occasion.

    Punters were treated to some dramatic action on the track as 50/1 outsider The Ridler survived a stewards enquiry to cause a big upset in opening race, The Norfolk Stakes.

    Stradivarius, ridden by legendary jockey Frankie Dettori, missed out on a fourth Ascot Gold Cup as he lost out to Kyprios.

    Ascot and Sunningdale

