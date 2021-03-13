New Heatherwood Hospital set to welcome patients in December

Frimley Health has released new images of the new Heatherwood Hospital development with it on track to welcome patients by the end of the year.

The £99m project has been progressing throughout the last year and is still ‘on time and budget’ in spite of the impact of COVID-19, according to the NHS trust.

The new hospital in Ascot will replace the current aging Heatherwood site and be fitted, furnished and equipped later this year.

Frimley Health said clinical teams would be ‘at the heart of decisions’ over medical equipment.

A statement read: “When it is complete the hospital, set in Berkshire woodland, will be one of the best in the country for planned surgery, outpatient and diagnostic services.

“It will have six operating theatres, 48 inpatient beds and 22 day-case cubicles and it is expected to see double the number

of patients as the current Heatherwood Hospital by the end of the decade.”

The new general practice hub building, which is located alongside an administrative centre for Frimley Health staff is already complete. Photos show the design and interiors in a similar style to the hospital building.

The main shape of the building, at the back of the existing hospital site, is also complete and due to be handed over to the trust by contractors Kier during the summer.

The trust will be recruiting staff later this year with all services fully operational in the first few months of 2022.

Disruption from associated roadworks in the coming weeks will be ‘kept to a minimum, the trust added.