    • Norden Farm receives £62,000 in National Lottery funding

    Norden Farm has been awarded £62,000 in National Lottery funding for a new project.

    The project is intended to engage the ‘local diverse communities and overcome challenges around isolation and division’.

    The Altwood Road arts venue has already run a variety of projects aimed at promoting ‘community cohesion’.

    The funding will allow the centre to create a Christmas show on the theme of identity and diversity, about a family who are different and for various reasons don’t ‘fit in’.

    Jane Corry, chief executive and artistic director at Norden Farm, said: “Our projects celebrate difference and encourage togetherness.”

    “This project enables us to continue our exploration of the role the arts can play in addressing social isolation, acting as a catalyst for connectivity.”

    Norden Farm will also hold a new kite flying festival with families designing and building their kites and then flying them together.

