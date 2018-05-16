Norden Farm receives £62,000 in National Lottery funding

12:31PM, Wednesday 16 May 2018
Norden Farm wants to put some of the funding towards a community kite flying festival. Photo:Owen Richards.
Norden Farm has been awarded £62,000 in National Lottery funding for a new project.
The project is intended to engage the ‘local diverse communities and overcome challenges around isolation and division’.
The Altwood Road arts venue has already run a variety of projects aimed at promoting ‘community cohesion’.
The funding will allow the centre to create a Christmas show on the theme of identity and diversity, about a family who are different and for various reasons don’t ‘fit in’.
Jane Corry, chief executive and artistic director at Norden Farm, said: “Our projects celebrate difference and encourage togetherness.”
“This project enables us to continue our exploration of the role the arts can play in addressing social isolation, acting as a catalyst for connectivity.”
Norden Farm will also hold a new kite flying festival with families designing and building their kites and then flying them together.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Scaffolding put up as part of the Colonnade demolition for the Chapel Arches project has collapsed.
A Burnham Royal British Legion member has been accused of ‘stolen valour’ after new evidence emerged which contradicts his claims about his military past.