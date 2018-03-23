Norden Farm arts project focuses on plight of bees

The plight of bees will be explored using towering 3D honeycomb structures in a project described as ‘a bit like Honey I Shrunk the Kids’.

The Jump In family arts project takes place annually at Norden Farm over the Easter Holidays.

This year it will feature the work of professional artist Rahaella Sapir, who has constructed large honeycomb structures and flowers including sweet clover, thistle, alfalfa, dandelions and grasses.

The exhibition, which opens on Tuesday, April 3, will allow visitors to wander around the flowers and blades of grass as miniature creatures within the flora.

Part of the project has been to work with community groups and schools to produce artwork on the topic, which will also be on display.

On Saturday, the latest workshop was held in the Nicholsons Centre.

Education manager Robyn Bunyan was very excited about the project and described how important the situation is.

“If the bees die, we all die,” she said.

The project is inspired by a show coming to the arts centre called Me and My Bee. Visitors will also be able to make their own ‘bee on a stick’ to buzz around the exhibition with.

Robyn added: “It’s really nice to tie the project together with a show and it’s going to look really fantastic.”

Norden Farm will also have dozens of separate workshops on every day over the Easter holidays, beginning on Friday, March 30.

Visit https://norden.farm/ for information.