Billy Connolly to celebrate Stanley Spencer painting in Sky Arts show

A Stanley Spencer painting has inspired a new episode of a television series which will be based on the natural landscape in Cookham.

In ‘Tate Britain’s Great British Art Walks’ celebrities choose a painting in Tate Britain and then an episode is filmed on the landscape that inspired it.

Filming in Cookham began in November after comedian Billy Connolly selected Spencer’s ‘The Resurrection, Cookham.’

Director Mike Reilly said: “It has been delightful for us looking for elements of the paradise Spencer saw in Cookham.

You play at being Stanley and start looking for angels down alleyways.

Spencer was a unique artist and thinker. He

created such an immense sense of scale in paint, blowing Cookham up into something really grand, comparable to Jerusalem.”

The first season of Tate Britain’s Great British Walks followed artists including John Constable and JMW Turner.

The new series is set to be broadcast in the spring on Sky Arts.