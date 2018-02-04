Art exhibition on faith and humanity opens at newly renovated St Mary's Church

The shoes of one of the world’s greatest athletes are on show at an exhibition on faith, religion and humanity.

Created by artist Paul Hobbs, the event includes a mix of painting and sculpture, with the footwear of double-Olympic 10,000m

running champion Haile Gebrselassie forming part of one installation.

The event, titled the Heart of Things, is due to run at St Mary’s Church, in St Mary’s Close, Maidenhead from 10am-6pm and 7.30-9.30pm until Sunday.

A £2m renovation of the church was completed in the new year.

For church member Heather Fielding, the display is as much about showing the space is open to the town as it is for showing off the art.

“It’s about showing the church isn’t just for Sundays,” she said, “that’s what we want to communicate.”

“We’re here during the week running a lot of different things, but faith transcends all of our lives.

“It’s not just about turning up and singing some hymns, it’s about art and music too.”

Artist Mr Hobbs added: “I’m trying to talk about how the Christian faith is relevant to all of life and let people explore that for themselves.”