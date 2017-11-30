Art on the Street returns this weekend

Artists will be showcasing their work in the High Street on Saturday from 10am-4pm.

Art on the Street returns and there will be original artwork on sale of all shapes and sizes.

There will also be live music and street food on sale.

The event will feature a pop-up gallery with photography from a competition run by Stand Out for Autism which will be on show in Off The Tap.

Art on the Street has been running since 2009 and is a not-for-profit social enterprise which provides artists with the chance to showcase their work.

There will also be free parking in town during the weekend.