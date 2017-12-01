More than 200 people attend first Maidenhead Arts Society event

A new arts society met at Norden Farm on Monday for a lecture on ‘tarts in art’.

More than 200 people attended the event which featured speaker Linda Smith, who told guests about the history of some of the famous courtesans and mistresses who have been muses for some of the world’s famous artists.

Marsha Carey-Elms, founder of the Arts Society, said: “It was a great success and feedback has been extremely positive about the smooth running of the start of the new society, the lecture, the venue of Norden Farm which is excellent and of course the forthcoming exciting programme which includes a wide range of topics including lectures on individual artists such as Dali, to talks about antiques, architecture and gardens.

“The new Arts Society Maidenhead is obviously filling a cultural gap as people have flocked to join us.”

The next event will be a talk by Andrew Davies called ‘English fairs, markets and shops’ on Monday, January 15, followed by a talk at Dawson’s auctioneers on Monday, January 29. Email Maidenhead@theartssociety.org if you would like to join the society.