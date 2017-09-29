Exhibition showcases work of Margarete Klopfleisch in bid to find lost artwork

An exhibition at Norden Farm opened on Wednesday showcasing the work of artist Margarete Klopfleisch in a bid to find missing artworks.

Her daughter, Sonja Grossner has been searching for sculptures created by her mother that were left behind in Maidenhead when the family moved in 1960.

She said the exhibition came as a result of the article published by the Advertiser last August about her quest fo find the art.

She said: “Norden Farm got in touch after reading about it and offered the space for free.

“The exhibition features photographs, paintings and newspaper clippings of my mother and it follows her journey.

“We hope the exhibition will trigger people to look for the missing sculptures, they belong in exhibitions.”

Margarete, who died in 1982 is famous for her German expressionist artwork and portrays the hardships and struggles she faced as a socialist and ant-Nazi fighter and the famililes life in exile in Czech Republic before they escaped to Britain.

Sonja believes many of the smaller sculptures were given away by her father between 1960-65 in Maidenhead and are created from wood, clay and terracotta.

Email vontuba1006@outlook.com with information.

The exhibtion will run until Sunday, October 15 at the arts centre in Altwood Road.