Maidenhead and Cookham Arts Trail to return this weekend

There will be the chance to stroll among sculptures and peruse paintings at the annual Maidenhead and Cookham Arts Trail.

The two-day event is set to return for the fourth time on Saturday, featuring the work of 28 artists spread across 15 different venues, all within a five-mile radius.

Open from 10am-6pm, there will be refreshments and the opportunity to see live demonstrations, as well as original work.

Organiser Kirsty Brooks, an architectural glass artist, said: “There was a number of us who set it up and the idea was to invite people into our spaces and for them to be able to see artists working.

“It’s a cross between an open house and an exhibition.

“So we spruced up our spaces and showed off what we’ve been doing for the last year as a more quirky experience for finding out about art.

“We show off what we do and the fantastic range of makers and creators we have in the area.”

In Maidenhead, the Nicholsons Centre and Maidenhead Library, in St Ives Road, will both open their doors for the event.

And in Cookham, where the trail has its roots as part of the Cookham Festival, Elizabeth House, in Station Hill, will also take part.

All venues will feature work of different artists, except Norden Farm Centre for the Arts, in Altwood, which will feature a selection from everyone involved.

“It’s a weekend for people to have an interesting time and see what goes on behind the scenes,” Kirsty added.

“It’s about getting to meet the artists and find out a bit more of what goes on during the creative process.”

Visit www.camat.org.uk or pick up a brochure from Maidenhead Library, Boville Wright art shop, in Maidenhead High Street, or the Stationery Depot, Cookham.