Hurst Hookers craft tribute to the fallen

Hurst Hookers has created a multimedia memorial to fallen soldiers in honour of Armistice Day.

Crocheted poppies have been carefully placed on a piece of hand painted hessian which sits atop a Royal Mail post-box at Lodge Road.

Autumn leaves add a seasonal touch to the tribute and from them rises a hand painted silhouette of a WWI soldier, his head bowed and he himself wears a tiny crocheted poppy.

Further around the village, a delicate veil of poppies pours from the Hurst village sign that welcomes people to the area and around the pond larger woollen poppies adorn the posts.

Experienced and new crafters from the Hurst Knit and Natter group (‘Hurst Hookers’) took part in the community dedication where a sea of handmade red poppies is interspersed with several purple versions in a tribute to fallen animals in the Wars.

The Hurst Hookers meets meet fortnightly on a Thursday evening at Hurst Cricket Club at 19:45.