Twyford Together connects 'isolated business people' with first networking breakfast

A first business community networking breakfast was held by Twyford Together on Friday at the newly reopened Duke of Wellington pub in the High Street.

Estate agents, financial advisors, graphic designers, builders, beauticians, charities, care agencies, a music teacher and a home handyman all met to share their latest news and reconnect over coffee and pastries served with compliments by local business people Robin Yeadon and Amy Goodall-Smith.

The event was the first in a new series of monthly networking mornings where the idea is for businesses to ‘connect, share ideas and support each other.’

Amy Goodall-Smith, of Goodall-Smith Wealth Management, said: “Most of us run our own businesses and working on our own can be quite isolating, so it’s good to get together and meet others.

“Some of us have known each other years, either online or through business, yet have never met face-to-face before and this gives us the opportunity to do that.”

This proved to be true when Jane Holmes, CEO of Twyford charity Building for the Future Plus, connected with graphic designer Julian Clark in person after only ever using his services online. Jane said the event was great at bringing Twyford people together.

Future events will be on the second Friday of every month at a central Twyford location, costing £5 with any profits going towards local charities.

Visit www.twyfordtogether.org for more.