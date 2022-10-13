'High-fiving' fun at Twyford charity run

Twyford ‘ran together’ on Sunday as villagers took part in a 5k race and fun run around the grounds of The Piggott School.

People of all ages took part in a series of running events to crown the ‘fastest business/ club/society’, the ‘have a go hero’ and best fancy dress in the annual event, organised by Twyford Together.

Spokesperson Emma Donald highlight the event’s ‘community spirit.’

“Toddlers were helped along by their siblings, infants were holding hands, young families were running together whilst pushing buggies and 5k fun runners high-fiving friends and family as they approached the finishing line. This event is all about bringing the community

together for a good cause, Twyford Charities Together, so it was marvellous to see people turning up simply to cheer their neighbours on and enjoy the stalls, jazz and refreshments.

“And our fastest male ran the 5k in under 20 minutes.”

Winners of the ‘fastest street’ title was taken once again by runners from Longfield Road who had three runners in the top 13 in the adults’ race.

Jarvis Drive nudged up into second position and Kibblewhite Crescent made it onto the podium for the first time in third place.

As well as a theme of ‘running together’ there was also a focus on sustainability.

“We also try to do our bit for the environment at this event, so it was great to see people supporting the eco-friendly and seasonal stalls, choosing to use a mug rather than a single-use cup and opting out of a medal in favour of tree planting at Stanlake Meadow. All in all, a fabulous morning,” added Emma. “We must say a massive thank you to all the Twyford Together and local volunteers, Barnes Fitness for expertly organising the races, all the local businesses who donated prizes, the terrific stallholders, all the local schools for enthusiastically promoting the event and Castle Royle for being our primary sponsor.”

Photos by Chris Drew, Barnes Fitness