Twyford post office closure causes concern

Post office closures have coincided in the neighbouring villages of Twyford and Hurst leaving many residents without access to an open branch with fully operational hours.

Twyford’s post office has been closed for over a week and will not reopen until the end of October.

An official message on the post office website reads: ‘Due to unforeseen circumstances this branch is temporarily closed until further notice.’

Opening hours at Hurst’s post office have changed in recent weeks as cover staff are sought from as far away as Surrey.

Currently taking the brunt of complaints from locals frustrated over post office closures in both villages are staff at the Hurst

Village Stores, where Hurst’s sub-post office is situated.

Management there have been calling for kindness from members of the public as store staff have experienced a rise in complaints over events that are beyond their control.

Members of the public have also taken their complaints to social media, with some angry over temporarily losing an outlet for banking cheques.

They also expressed concern for elderly and disabled neighbours and those who can’t drive as to how they access the open post offices in nearby Woodley and Waltham St Lawrence.

Restrictions imposed on the post office by central government stipulate that 99 per cent of the population must be ‘within three miles of their nearest post office outlet,’ which would include Woodley and Waltham St Lawrence in this case.

A spokesperson from the Post Office offered a reminder to residents that both branches are fully open, and a mobile service exists.

“Twyford Post Office is currently temporarily closed due to staffing issues caused by annual leave. The branch is due to re-open on Monday October 31,” it said

“This has coincided with staffing issues at Hurst. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and we are working hard to improve Post Office services to this area.

“Alternative branches in the area include Brecon Road, Woodley and Waltham St Lawrence. The Mobile Post Office also visits Victoria Road, Wargrave on a Wednesday from 8- 9am and Friday from 9-10am.”

Twyford councillor Stephen Conway said he hoped the Twyford venue would re-open when promised as it formed a key part of the community.