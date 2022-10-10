Borough's bin services will change – have your say in survey

Residents across Wokingham Borough will receive a reduced number of free, blue rubbish bags from next year.

From spring 2023 all households, including those in the Twyford area, will have their delivery of council-issued sacks slashed from 80 to 54 a year.

The decision was recently made by Wokingham Borough Council (WBC) to ‘avoid an increase of £149,000’ in its waste budget.

In a statement issued to residents on September 30 it said:

“We are facing unprecedented financial pressure, due to rampant inflation and the rising cost of providing basic services, particularly for the elderly and children. We are striving to cut down our day-to-day running costs to protect the most vulnerable in our community.”

Twyford councillor Stephen Conway took to social media to explain the decision and answer residents’ questions.

He said ‘this is a difficult decision but one we had to make’.

In addition to reductions in the free blue bag service, WBC recently decided to stop issuing free green liner bags for food recycling caddies, making a saving to the council of £120,000.

Other changes may be on the way, with WBC suggesting that refuse and recycling collections may go from weekly to twice a month.

Leader of the council, Cllr Clive Jones said: “We are facing tough times due to a continued reduction in government funding and rising costs in providing basic services. Changes to our waste services are inevitable. If we continue collections as they are now, an additional £500,000 per year would be needed on top of the £5 million waste service budget. If we make the changes, we could save up to £1.8 million per year, depending on which option we choose.

“We have to make savings of more than £25 million over the next three years. I for one would much rather see my general rubbish collected less frequently than for us to not be able to help our most vulnerable residents. We are for the most part a wealthy borough, but this cost of living crisis is going to hit many of us hard and we need to make savings wherever we can in ways that will protect our essential services.”

A consultation period starts today (October 10) and will run until December 5.

Residents are encouraged to take part in an online survey at: engage.wokingham.gov.uk/en-GB/

If assistance is required, residents can phone the council's customer services team on (0118) 974 6000 or visit one of the borough’s libraries. Paper and electronic copies (PDF format) of the survey are also available on request.