Twyford wellbeing expert calls for kindness towards NHS staff

A Twyford-based mental health expert has spoken out about the public’s treatment of NHS staff following the death of a former Twyford Surgery GP.

Last week, the Advertiser reported on the death of Dr Gail Milligan, who trained in Twyford before moving to a practice in Camberley.

In an open letter, her husband, Christopher, said Dr Milligan took her own life after ‘the unbearable pressure of her job finally got to her’.

The tragic news prompted Sarah Johnson, a mental health first aider and trauma risk management practitioner who works closely with NHS staff, to speak out.

Commenting on the Twyford Surgery Facebook page, where the passing of Dr Milligan was announced, Sarah said: “Utterly heart-breaking. Everyone in the NHS is under sustained pressure – all doing their best in the face of unrelenting workload and an often unappreciative and unsympathetic audience.

“Please be kind to everyone you come across and don’t blame them for situations which are largely out of their control.”

Sarah recently completed a contract working for the NHS, helping medical and non-medical staff deal with a range of issues affecting mental health, the main one being maltreatment by members of the public.

Sarah said: “I’ve spent the last 15 months supporting the well-being of NHS colleagues in hospitals and the community and the abuse they deal with from patients, families and members of the public can be appalling.”

Sarah’s work with the NHS involved a ‘wellbeing project’ covering Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire. It was due to last 12 months but was extended for another three as there was such a high need for input and support.

Hearing how routinely NHS staff were being abused shocked Sarah.

Speaking to the Advertiser, she said: “I was really taken aback at the stories I heard from NHS staff. A lot of people I spoke to said being treated badly by the public had become ‘normal’ to them.

“It’s shocking to see what they had to deal with. They are fighting on all fronts and if the public aren’t supportive and if the public feel they have to complain then they can do so, but there is a respectful way to follow through with that complaint.”

Earlier this summer, Twyford Surgery put out a statement asking ‘for kindness’ as frustrations boiled over amid high demand for appointments.

Sarah volunteered at Twyford Surgery during the pandemic and experienced how hard this local NHS team are working.

She said: “You just saw what an incredible job they were doing. They are fantastic there and it’s not right that they or anyone faces abuse from the public.”

Of Dr Milligan's death, Sarah added: “Somebody who is trying to do the best thing for the community and who is so severely impacted that they had no option but to take their own life is just tragic.”