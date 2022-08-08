Toasting Twyford Library's new chapter

Glasses were raised outside the old Polehampton Boys’ School on Friday in honour of a former pupil whose vision to create a new library inside the historic building is one step closer towards becoming a reality.

Almost two decades ago, the late David Turner, a former Twyford resident and trustee of the Polehampton Charity, the organisation which owns the former school, started a quest alongside Twyford’s councillor Stephen Conway (Lib Dem) to rehome the village’s library from its temporary, modular ‘hut’ to the grandeur of the Grade II-listed building in Polehampton Close.

Over the years the campaign faced funding issues, location dilemmas and a lack of clarity over decisions – until recently.

On Thursday, July 28, Wokingham Borough Council (WBC) voted unanimously to complete a 99-year lease on the land, just off Twyford’s High Street, and to provide £330,000 of extra funding to enable its completion.

Previously, an agreement had been made by WBC to ringfence £720,000 for the move.

However, a decision was made early last year by the then former Conservative party administration to delay the project due to a rise in the cost of building materials.

Since coming into power in May, the Wokingham Liberal Democrats and partners from Wokingham Labour and Independents, reprofiled the project as an urgent need, and sourced the additional funding from Section 106 contributions – local infrastructure funds donated by housing developers.

The new, much larger library will provide a variety of services to people living in Twyford and the surrounding parishes of Charvil and Hurst.

There will be access to computers, a calendar of community events and children’s activities and book borrowing.

In an emotional speech, Cllr Conway said that ‘getting to this stage’ had been ‘a long- running saga’ with ‘so many stops and starts, so many twists and turns’ but he was glad to raise a glass to the project’s near-completion.

“This is of an enormous benefit to Twyford but it’s also of benefit to the whole of the northern part of the borough,” he said.

“It really is the most fan-tastic news. It’s like all my birthdays over the last 20 years have all come at once.

“Dave Turner (who really championed this) deserves enormous credit,” he added.

“He was really instrumental. He was motivated mainly by the desire to bring this beautiful old listed building back into public use. It’s a fantastic dream which with great sadness he’s not here to see.”

Andrew Cardy, chair of the Polehampton Charity, said: “From a trustees’ points of view we have pushed it along with all of the community groups that have been involved.

“It is probably fair to say that it is one of the most historical buildings in the very heart of Twyford village left to the village by Edward Polehampton and we can’t think of more of fitting use, and also on the 300th anniversary of our charity, which is great. It’s a win, win for everybody.

“The trustees would like to thank past and present administrations at Wokingham Borough Council, everyone who has been involved and especially David Turner and those who have campaigned so hard for so long.”

The project will now go out to tender and works are hoped to start towards the end of this year.