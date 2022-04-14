Hurst Hookers Spread Messages of Spring and Hope with Handmade Decorations

HURST: A newly formed group of knitters and crocheters, known as the Hurst Hookers, have stitched together some seasonal surprises and placed them in key outdoor areas around the village.

Over 30 pieces in pastel shades depict spring scenes of flowers, bunnies, sheep, birds, mice and more.

Creations large and small adorn the tops of wooden poles around Hurst Pond and postboxes, creating woolly ‘hats’ as a way to make people get out and about and smile.

“We were encouraged to decorate our village for Easter,” said Heather Howarth, one of the lead stitchers on the project.

“The village pond has small, decorations on the 23 posts. Villagers love them.”

The project was timed to coincide with the local St Nicholas School PTA Easter Trail – where children hunt around the village for Easter-themed displays.

In addition to the colourful crocheted spring-themed works is a tribute to the people of Ukraine.

A sea of delicate, yellow flowers with bright blue stigmas can be seen in an impressive display on the postbox at Lodge Road.

Many of the Hurst Hookers are beginners, taking up the craft in recent months under the guidance of several experienced tutors.

Their next project is to crochet red, white and blue bunting for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Donations to a Ukraine fundraiser can be made by scanning a QR code at the Lodge Road location or by purchasing a crocheted brooch, available at Stitchery Do, Wokingham.