Advertiser Review of the Year: June

The month started off with confirmation of the tragic death of 15-year-old Jordan Veira, who drowned after entering the River Thames near Bourne End.

Tributes poured in for the much-loved teenager, alongside river safety warnings from the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS), and a call from Jordan’s family for more signs to be placed along the River Thames to warn people about the dangers of entering the water.

The Advertiser revealed at the end of the month that it would be spending the summer campaigning to raise awareness of water safety.

The family of devoted farmer and life-long Cookham Dean resident Tom Copas, also paid tribute to him after he passed away at the age of 82, following a battle with cancer.

Bray Film Studios began its consultation on a proposed expansion and the Boundary Commission revealed its plans for a major shake-up – including renaming the Beaconsfield constituency to Marlow and South Buckinghamshire.

As restrictions were easing, major events including the Swimarathon by the Lions Club of Maidenhead, Cookham Regatta and the Windsor Running Festival announced their return, encouraging people to enjoy the fun and take part.

In the middle of the month, it was announced that the Phoenix Gymnastics Club looked set to close after being told that it had to cease work on a new temporary building because of lack of planning permission.

In more positive news, people across Berkshire and South Bucks were recognised by the Queen in Her Majesty’s Birthday Honours 2021 – including Maidenhead’s Jayne Haines, who was awarded an MBE for her services to women’s sport through her role as chairwoman of Women in Sport.

Ahead of the start of the previously postponed UEFA Euro 2020 tournament, youngsters from the Mellor Performing Arts School in Burnham also got the opportunity to take part in the remake of the football anthem ‘Vindaloo’ to raise money for the NHS.

The song, called ‘Vindaloo Two’, was the brainchild of TV star Will Mellor who also lives in Burnham.