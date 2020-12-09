Maidenhead band releases new single

A popular Maidenhead band has released a new single.

Chasing Deer, a regular fixture at events like the Maidenhead Festival, released their latest song Scared last week.

The emotional anthem features the vocals from lead singer Rob Hodkinson and guitar from Rory Evans, with the music and lyrics crafted in Tileyard Studios, in London.

Since lockdown first began, Rob has started a weekly Facebook Live stream where he plays acoustic versions of Chasing Deer’s songs, covers and more, with viewers tuning in for 30 consecutive weeks so far.

The streams take place every Wednesday at 8pm on the Chasing Deer Facebook page.

The new single is available on all major streaming platforms, or visit www.chasingdeerband.com/