Victorian chapel restored to former glory

The chapel at Cookham Parish Cemetery, in Long Lane, was renovated by the parish council, costing £10,000.

Following an inspection, the council found damp patches and that parts of the chapel were leaking. Much of the wood in the building, especially in the small bell tower, needed replacing.

Following a year of work, the refurbished chapel has been restored to its former glory and is ready for use.

Cllr Mark Howard, chairman of Cookham Parish Council, said: “The building only gets used about once a month so no one really noticed how bad it was until we realised there were damp patches.

“We investigated and found that, especially in the bell tower, the wood was rotten in places and the lead needed rejoining.

“It just needed a bit of TLC, and it hadn’t had any for donkey’s years.”

Now that the restoration is complete, the council are looking into restoring the wood floor in the building.

Future projects the council is working on are upgrading the playground in Alfred Major Recreation Ground, potentially in 2022, and working with residents to create a neighbourhood plan.