Top ex-cop and Maidenhead volunteer writes memoir

One of the UK’s top former female police officers, who has lived in Maidenhead for decades, is publishing her memoirs.

Phyllis Sigsworth is set to release A Beat From The Heart To The Heart Of Power, a book marking her time in the police force, starting as a police station clerk and rising to the position of Assistant to the Chief Inspector of Constabulary, the highest a woman could go in the force at the time.

Accompanied with a foreword from Maidenhead MP Theresa May, Phyllis, along with co-writer David Harnby, documents what life was like in the police force for a female officer, and how things have changed over the years.

The book goes on sale next week, with proceeds going to domestic abuse charity DASH.

Phyllis said: “It was not easy, life was so different. My objective was to show the social changes.

“I joined the police in 1950 and there have been a lot of changes since then.

“Only five per cent of the force were women and we didn’t get the same pay as men.

“I did the same shifts as the men did, I went out every day with a whistle and that was it.”

“Women haven’t got completely equal rights now, but things have changed a lot.”

Phyllis began her police career up north, before moving down to Maidenhead to work for the Home Office. During that time she was the most senior female police officer in the country outside of the Metropolitan Police.

At 90 years old, Phyllis is no longer part of the police, but over the last few decades, she has been working hard at her other ‘job’ being a volunteer in the Maidenhead community.

Phyllis was the first co-ordinator of the charity Maidenhead Child Contact Centre, and in 2018 she was presented with a certificate thanking her for her 25-year commitment to the town's children.

As she has been shielding since lockdown began, Phyllis took the opportunity to finally begin her ‘retirement’, using her new-found free time to write the book.

A Beat From The Heart To The Heart Of Power will be released on Thursday, August 27, and will be available at Maidenhead Heritage Centre and from Amazon at amzn.to/3gbs3rg