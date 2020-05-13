Ross Kemp films documentary on Maidenhead's COVID-19 volunteers

Ross Kemp has created a documentary following Maidenhead community groups supporting vulnerable residents during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Cookham resident, who is known for creating hard-hitting documentaries across the world, spent a day with Maidenhead’s Rotary clubs in April as part of his upcoming BBC series, Ross Kemp and Britain’s Volunteer Army.

The programme, which will be on BBC One at 10am every day from Monday to Friday next week, celebrates the hard work of volunteer and community groups across the country in supporting others during the pandemic.

In one of the episodes, Ross spends time with the Rotary clubs of Maidenhead, helping to put together food packages for vulnerable people, and then tagging along on the deliveries, maintaining social distancing all the way.

Lisa Hunter, a member of Maidenhead Bridge Rotary, was joined by Ross and a

cameraman in her back garden putting together the food parcels.

Speaking to the Advertiser, she said: “They came to my house to help me pack up the food packages we are giving to families, he also helped to put them together.

“It’s an interesting experience, it’s not every day you can say you had Ross Kemp in your garden.”

Once Ross had helped Lisa pack up the packages, which were sent to 140 households in the area, he went off to see how Maidenhead’s Rotary

volunteers are helping vulnerable people with errands that they are unable to do while self-isolating.

On the documentary, she added: “The whole premise of the programme is to show the good that comes out of this, its good that someone’s taking the positive angle out of this.

“What I am hopeful of is that the volunteers will carry on after Covid.

“ Let’s keep that sense of community spirit.”

Ross Kemp and Britain’s Volunteer Army is made up of five 45-minute episodes. It has not yet been revealed which episode will feature Maidenhead’s Rotary clubs.