Childminder raising money with garden teddy displays

A Maidenhead childminder is raising money for charity by building creative scenes using the toys she keeps in her home.

Since lockdown began, Siobhan Whittaker, who lives in Riverside, has not been able to work.

To help pass the time, and put off doing the housework, Siobhan has been building creative and extravagant scenes in her front garden.

Every few days the teddy bears participate in a different task, like hanging the washing out, driving a sports car or having a barbecue.

Many people have been taking a walk by Siobhan’s home to view the displays, and she has now started to raise money for the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service, making more than £280 already.

Siobhan said: “Lots of people were walking past the house. I’ve been sending photos to the parents of the children I look after so they can see what the bears get up to when they’re not here.

“I thought it would be good to give something back to a charity that works with children.”.

See www.justgiving.com/fundraising/siobhan-whittaker2