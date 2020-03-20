Boats on the water at Maidenhead Waterway weir launch party

Theresa May was on hand to open the latest phase of the Maidenhead Waterway as festivities took place both on and off the water.

On Saturday, an official launch celebration was held to mark the completion of the Green Lane Weir.

Boats were launched and the former Prime Minister cut the ribbon as volunteers and visitors celebrated another step towards the final Maidenhead Waterways vision.

Maidenhead Waterways chairman of trustees Richard Davenport said: "We were delighted to see so many people coming along to help celebrate with us this first major milestone for the project.

T"he waterway is playing a key part in the transformation of Maidenhead town centre, bringing water, greenery and wildlife right into the heart of the town, while linking the major waterside developments now underway.

“I would just like to encourage the people of Maidenhead, and everyone who lives, works or spends their leisure time here to be proud of what has been achieved so far by working together, to enjoy the waterway, whether on or off the water, to use this major new public amenity, and to help look after the waterway going forward, so it can be enjoyed by generations to come.”

The installation of the weir, built by engineering firm Greenford, has allowed the water level in the channel to be raised to its maximum level, 1.3metres.

The weir also contains a fish and eel pass, enabling more wildlife to travel into the section of the waterway in central Maidenhead.

On the day, Mr Davenport, Mrs May and council leader Cllr Andrew Johnson (Con, Hurley and Walthams) gave speeches at the weir, and music was provided by the Devine Buskers.

Wild Maidenhead ran bird spotting activities for youngsters and thousands of poppy seeds were scattered on the banks near Lidl to help add colour to the waterways in the future.