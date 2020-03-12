Opening ceremony to be held for completed Maidenhead weir

10:23AM, Thursday 12 March 2020
The weir over the waterway by Green Lane, Maidenhead is now complete.
An opening ceremony for the new weir on the Maidenhead waterways takes place on Saturday.
Boats will take to the stream and festivities will take place both on and off the water throughout
the day.
The event is being held to celebrate the completion of the Green Lane weir, which has enabled the stream to be raised to its maximum level, signalling the completion of another stage of the waterways
restoration.
Craft will take to the water via the weir’s boat rollers from 9am and the event will include a litter pick, music from the Devine Buckers and nature spotting.
A litter pick will take place both on and off the water from 9.30am and Devine Buskers will play music at the weir from 10.15am.
The official ribbon-cutting will take place at 11am, and Desborough Bowls Club will then serve light refreshments from 11.30am.
The public is invited to attend, and those with canoes are welcome to have a paddle in the waterway.
