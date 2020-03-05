Royal Borough's social care ranked 15th nationwide by independent body

The council has been ranked as one of the best local authorities in the country for adult social care.

Independent researcher Impower has named the Royal Borough as the 15th best local authority when it comes to performance within social care. It found that the council achieved greater outcomes from a less than average spend per head than the majority of councils in the UK.

Rutland County Council topped the rankings.

Cllr Stuart Carroll, lead member for adult social care, children services, health and mental health at the Royal Borough, said: “We are delighted to be ranked in the top 15 in this index that continues to show that we are investing in our vulnerable adults as well as providing life-long support to our residents.

“We are committed to providing outstanding adult social care for our residents and this ranking is testament to that.

“We know that any residents accessing residential care within the Royal Borough are receiving the very best care, with 100 per cent of our care homes rated good or outstanding by the Care Quality Commission.

“We are investing an extra £2million into our adult social care in 2020/21 to ensure that we continue to provide the very best support to some of our most vulnerable residents.”