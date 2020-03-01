Children design their of coat of arms

Children got to design their own coat of arms in a half-term workshop on Wednesday, February 19.

The workshop, at Maidenhead Heritage Centre in Park Street, was led by Berkshire artist Sarah Luton, who specialises in landscape paintings of the English countryside.

She helped children to create their own coat of arms using felt pens and collage from coloured paper, card and wallpaper.

The children, aged from five to 12 years, started with a shield as the base, then created the ‘supporters’ – the figures that stand on either side of the shield.

These figures represented their family, friends or interests.

“The five-year-old that came in was brought there because he’d already expressed an interest in coats of arms, which is quite something,” said Sarah.

The idea for the event came to Sarah as she was looking around the heritage centre, where she has an exhibition. She saw the royal coat of arms and thought it might be of interest to children because of the lion and unicorn on it.

The children learned how the coat of arms for Windsor has been combined with the coat of arms for Maidenhead, using elements from both, including oak trees (represented by acorns) and Maidenhead Bridge.

The children were then encouraged to go around the town and keep an eye out for coats of arms on display.

“I hope the children came away interested in the historical part of it – certainly, the adults were. Anyway, it’s fun just to create something colourful,” said Sarah. “It’s a nice, easy introduction into heraldry.”