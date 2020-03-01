Maidenhead Drama Festival to showcase acting talent on March 25-28

The Maidenhead Drama Festival line-up has been announced as drama groups prepare to stage a series of one-act plays next month.

The festival, which runs from March 25-28 at Norden Farm, will see 11 amateur theatre groups perform a selection of plays before an audience and judge.

The event is part of the All England Theatre Festival, with the winning group getting the chance to progress through the competition in an attempt to reach the English and UK finals.

This year, the judge will be Chris Jaeger, an experienced writer, musician, actor and director and chief executive of Worcester Live, which runs a number of well-known concert halls, theatres and theatre schools.

The plays will be 20 to 55 minutes long, ranging from comedies, to thrillers to emotional dramas.

Each one is marked by the judge for acting, direction, stage presentation and dramatic achievement.

The overall winner will be awarded The Maidenhead Advertiser Trophy and will go through to the quarter final of the All England Theatre Festival.

Organiser Carol Hennessy said: “It’s a great opportunity for anyone interested in theatre to come and learn from the performers, and the adjudicator.

“I’ve read some very interesting scripts and I’m looking forward to seeing them performed.”

Tickets for an evening of performances are available from the Norden Farm box office.

The full list of performances is as follows:

Wednesday, March 25, 7.30pm:

- Round the World with Class Six by The Young Theatre

- Bear Hug by Runnymede Drama Group

- For the Taking by Bishopstoke Players

Thursday, March 26, 7.30pm:

- Living with Lady Macbeth by Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School

- Titus Andronicus by Friendly Bombs Theatre Company

- Boiling Point by Maidenhead Drama Guild

Friday, March 27, 7.30pm:

-The Silencing of Elizabeth Reid by Wokingham Theatre

- The Moon Please by Maidenhead Drama Guild

- School Night by CAST Theatre Co.

Saturday March 28, 7.30pm:

- Blackhaven by The Fringe Files

- The White Bike by Woking College Theatre Co

The Maidenhead Drama Festival is also looking for companies or organisations to sponsor a new trophy.

The festival has been running for 73 years, with some trophies dating back to the 1940s and 1950s. Now, some of the oldest are coming to the end of their lives.

New trophies would bear the name of the sponsor, such as The Maidenhead Advertiser Trophy, for at least the next 20 years.

Interested parties can email organiser@maidenhead-drama-festival.co.uk.