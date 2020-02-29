Ex hard men talk weighty issues at High Street Methodist Church

Two ex-hard men visited the High Street Methodist Church to lift weights and talk about their troubled pasts.

Joe Lampshire and Ian McDowall visited from Tough Talk, a religious charity made up of ‘ex-bouncers and ex-East End hard men’.

Minister in charge, the Rev Carmel Ieraci, allowed the unconventional talk after normal Sunday service on February 16.

Mr Lampshire and Mr McDowall came to the church to talk about their struggles with crime, drugs and alcohol, in between bouts of weight-lifting.

They told stories from their lives and lifted weights alternately, slowly putting more and more weight on the bar after each story. The idea was to show how the weight of life’s problems can build up.

The pair were welcomed by Pastor Josh Wilson, who is also minister and chaplain for the Thames Valley Churches Football League and chaplain for Thames Valley Police.

“People were cheering them on each time they lifted the weights,” said Pastor Josh. “It shows how we’re not alone – we have other people to support us with the heavy weights of life on our shoulders.”

Pastor Wilson came up with the idea to invite the team after observing the affect of drinking too much during his voluntary work as a street pastor in Reading.

He said: “You see people all the time who drink so much, they are a danger to themselves. The guys that came to speak, they had ‘been there’. They were real.

“Sometimes, churches lose their way, and there’s this ‘them and us’ culture,” he added. “But these are problems that affect all our children. We need another language, one that helps people – a universal language, like sport and art.”

Pastor Wilson noted the event held the attention of both older church members and younger ones, but there was a tangible increase in engagement by young people when the two men were talking, compared to the usual service.

He hopes to invite the team back again at Christmas time.