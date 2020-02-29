Oversized parking bays on Bridge Avenue will cause 'chaos'

Concern has been raised over the decision to replace parking spaces with double yellow lines outside the Picturehouse development in Bridge Avenue.

Parking restrictions have been introduced outside the Shanly Homes-owned building – part of the Chapel Arches project – due to cars parking ‘unsafely on the footpath’.

But residents have hit out over the lack of parking on the one-way road, which is home to several shops and takeaways.

Bridge Avenue has also seen changes to parking spaces on the other side of the road, next to KFC, with individually marked bays introduced.

According to Sean Vaughan who lives opposite, 10 cars could fit in the parking spaces, compared to about 17 cars before.

“We could get a small truck in the spaces, let alone an average-sized car,” he said.

There are 12 apartments in the area, in addition to several businesses.

“The KFC is refurbishing right now – when it opens again, it will be chaos.

“It’s just going to drive people out of the town.”

Mr Vaughan said he combed the council website but could not find any information on the changes to the road.

He said: “Normally if there’s a development of some kind, they put up notices. I don’t know if it’s different for roads, but we didn’t see any notices.”

Speaking about the yellow lines, a spokeswoman from Shanly Homes said: “As part of our planning consent, we are required by the local authority to carry out road improvement works near The Picturehouse.

“Works have been carried out for public safety reasons, as cars were parking unsafely on the footpath.”

Ward councillor Gurch Singh (Con, St Mary’s) acknowledged that there are difficulties with parking in the area.

“There needs to be more space for short-term parking,” he said.

“We’re looking at all sorts of schemes to come up with a solution. Rest assured, I’m on the case.”