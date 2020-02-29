Children as young as six make plans to tackle cliamte change

More than 20 children from different schools across the borough braved the pouring rain last week to attend a climate change workshop.

On Thursday, February 20, students aged from 18 down to as young as six years old discussed ideas and drew pictures of the the environmental changes they would like to see in Maidenhead. The children were there for two hours.

Cllr Donna Stimson, who set up the workshop, said that the idea was to ‘cover all our bases’ and have as much impact as possible by engaging everyone, including children and young people.

“They were incredibly articulate and they wanted to know everything,” she said. “They wanted to know: ‘How are you going to fix this world you’ve broken?’”

The students, representing 13 different schools from across the borough, discussed recycling, waste, natural capital (such as trees) and renewable energy.

There were four or five very young children who showed a surprising level of environmental knowledge.

Among the contributors was a seven-year-old who suggested that the council needed to let the grass grow longer, as that is where insects live.

“I know that the headmistress at St Edmund Campion [Mrs Patricia Opalko] talks to the whole school about the environment,” said Cllr Stimson. “If you ask any one of them to list 20 things you can do to reduce waste, they can all do it.”

Cllr Stimson hopes to run another youth workshop in the summer. The students are looking forward to hearing what steps are being taken as a result of their workshop.