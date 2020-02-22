'Grit Vader' the road gritter visits Braywick Court School

Grit Vader, a road gritter named by the children at Braywick Court School, trundled by for a visit last Thursday, February 13.

Two students came up with the name during the Royal Borough’s ‘Name That Gritter’ competition, which invited studentsfrom schools across the borough to think up quirky names for the four new road gritters to be used by Volker Highways.

To celebrate the naming, Volker Highways brought the gritter, featuring its brand new name, for the children to see and climb all over.

“We had great fun in assembly where the children were asked to come up with names in groups, leading to a whole school vote on their favourite name,” said head teacher Gemma Donnelly.

“Rowan Calvert and Martha Baldock came up with the winning name together. They are excited to meet Grit Vader.”

The winning students and Braywick Court School were each presented with £25 of book tokens.

Cllr Gerry Clark, lead member for transport and infrastructure, said: “Thank you to all the schools who submitted names for our ‘Name that Gritter’ competition and to those who sent in brilliant drawings as well.”