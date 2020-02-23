Nominations for the 2020 Community Policing Awards (CPA) will close on Monday.

Every year, Thames Valley Police (TVP) gives residents the chance to nominate officers, staff and volunteers who have made a difference to their community while working for TVP.

Nominations are available in nine categories, which are:

1. Community police officer – a neighbourhood police officer who has made a difference.

2. Police community support officer – a PCSO who has made an outstanding contribution.

3. Special constable – a constable who has gone above and beyond.

4. Diversity champion – someone who has helped to improve diversity in the community.

5. Cadet – a cadet who supports fellow cadets, shows initiative, supports community events and is an advocate for the police force.

6. Volunteer – a volunteer who actively supports the police.

7. Community volunteer – a volunteer who assists with community concerns and enforcing the law.

8. Problem solving award – an individual or team who has worked to solve a community issue connected to crime reduction, anti-social behaviour and/or vulnerability.

9. Response officer – Response officers work 24/7 responding to emergency calls.

To nominate someone for an award please visit the TVP website to fill out a short form explaining your reasons.