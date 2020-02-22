Shrove's Tuesday Pancake Race on King Street

The town’s pancake race is set to return on Tuesday.

The race will take place in King Street at 12.30pm.

All participants are encouraged to dress up, either in outrageous costumes, or traditional pancake racing attire; apron and headscarf.

The aim of the game is to get to the finish line first, carrying a frying pan full of pancake.

Players must have flipped the pancake successfully a minimum of two times.

Entry for the event is now closed, but spectators are encouraging to drop by and cheer on the entrants.