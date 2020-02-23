Primary Dance Festival stars 850 school children

Children from 21 primary schools across the borough took part in a dance festival at the Magnet Leisure Centre last week.

The Primary Dance Festival 2020 saw 850 students take part over two days on Wednesday, February 12 and Thursday.

The dance theme was ‘Evolution’, inspired by various different types of evolution within science, nature and history, as well as the evolution of different dance styles – from ballet to Bollywood and disco to Irish country.

The annual celebration of dance is organised by the Ascot & Maidenhead School Sport Partnership (SSP) and was this year sponsored by The Louis Baylis Trust, the Advertiser’s owner.

Along with class-size groups, the festival featured SSP’s Junior Dance Companies, made up of performers who auditioned from across the schools taking part.

Pupils from Newlands Girls’ School also put on a showcase performance.

Emma Fitzgerald, SSP partnership development manager, said: “We are really proud to be able to create special memories for the future for our children.

“Our schools put in weeks of hard work to prepare for this festival.

“I’m really pleased the partnership is still able to provide this special performance opportunity for them to feel part of something bigger.

“I would like to thank The Louis Baylis Charitable Trust for their support.

“This is a true celebration of dance.”