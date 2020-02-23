Theresa May to sharelove of books at Maidenhead's Big Read

Theresa May will be a speaker at Maidenhead’s Big Read to help kick off the 10-day event.

The Maidenhead MP will be at Cox Green School Theatre, in Highfield Lane, from 7.30pm to 8.30pm on Friday, February 28 – the first day of the Big Read.

She will be talking about her favourite books.

Stephan Stephan, chairman of Maidenhead’s Big Read, said: “We are over the moon that the Rt Hon Theresa May MP is able to be one of our keynote speakers of this year’s Big Read.

“Her passion for education has always shone through and despite her very busy schedule, Mrs May always supports local events. We cannot thank her enough for joining us.”

The Big Read is made up of many events, including the ‘drop everything and read’ challenge on Thursday, March 5 – World Book Day.

This involves stopping for five minutes at 10am sharp to pick-up any book, comic, magazine or newspaper.

Everyone from children to teachers, parents and grandparents is encouraged to drop everything and get stuck into reading.

“We want all of Maidenhead reading at the same time,” said Stephan. “We want to get everyone excited about literature, literacy and creativity.”

The Maidenhead Big Read team is inviting all participants to share a photo on the Big Read social media pages of themselves and friends reading on March 5.

Maidenhead’s Big Read will run from Friday, February 28 to Sunday, March 8. It will include activities from storytelling and drop-in book reading groups to pop-up book shops and book exchanges in the Nicholsons Centre and Maidenhead library.

Visit maidenheads-big-read.org.uk for more details and to book event tickets.