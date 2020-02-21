Climate change solutions for Borough in full swing

A series of workshops are zeroing in on climate change solutions in the borough.

Cllr Donna Stimson (Con, St Mary’s), lead member for climate change and sustainability, set up workshops earlier this year, after the Royal Borough declared a climate emergency last summer.

The ideas and strategies devised in these workshops will be presented to the full council in June.

A cross-party steering committee of councillors and officers is working alongside residents from the town and countryside, energy specialists, business people and developers to come up with actionable Maidenhead solutions to the climate emergency.

In the first workshop, attendees brainstormed ideas, outlining their ‘wish list’ for the borough.

In the second these ideas were organised into four separate groups, to be discussed on different tables. The different topics included biodiversity, sustainable transport, renewable and the circular economy. Ideas for these included living roofs (also known as green roofs) and more zero-waste shops.

“There were so many good ideas, with many coming from groups of people just sitting together,” Cllr Stimson said.

The latest workshop on Wednesday, February 12 focussed on narrowing the ideas down to those which would have the most impact for the cost.