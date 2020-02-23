Global tech company donates iPads to prep school

Highfield Prep School has received 27 free iPads, donated by global biotechnology company, Biogen.

Biogen’s donation will allow whole classes to take part in STEM activities – a curriculum educating students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics in an applied approach rather than as individual subjects.

Biogen said in a statement: “Biogen is delighted to have made this one-off donation of 27 iPads to Highfield Prep School.

“We aspire to have a positive impact in our communities and support science education that will encourage children’s interest in biotechnology, science, and medicine. These iPads will allow pupils to easily access information with the latest apps and technology.”

Over the past 10 years, jobs in the STEM field have grown faster than jobs in non-STEM fields. Currently, there is a skills gap in STEM careers, which covers a range of increasingly relevant industries, from engineering to computer programming.

This skills gap is greater among women and girls. According the recent data provided by the Higher Education Statistics Agency, 35% of STEM students in higher education in the UK are women.

Highfield Prep School, an all-girls primary, has said that it is committed to promoting STEM programmes, making sure their students are given the opportunity to develop skills as early on in their education as possible.

Headmistress of Highfield, Joanna Leach, said: “Emphasising the importance STEM subjects and increasing girls’ engagement with technology is part of what we aim to achieve at Highfield Prep.

“The integration of technology throughout the curriculum and beyond gives the girls the skills and knowledge to build their futures, shatter glass ceilings and truly be who they want to be. We would like to thank Biogen for giving us this fantastic opportunity to do just that!”