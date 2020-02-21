SportsAble charity recovering from a 'particularly difficult' year

SportsAble, the sport and dis-ability charity, faced a ‘particularly difficult’ 2019, according to its annual report to councillors.

The charity, based in Braywick Park, said it ‘had to deal with a number of serious issues including written allegations about the way the charity operates, property thefts, and data breaches’ in a service level agreement report which was discussed by councillors at a meeting on Tuesday.

The report did not go into further detail on the incidents, but added ‘the allegations were proven to be completely with-out foundation and the charity is working with Thames Valley Police and the Information Commissioner’s Office on the other matters’.

Representatives from SportsAble, including the newly appointed chairman, Asghar Majeed, deputy chairman Julia Chester and CEO Kerl Haslam, were at Tuesday’s Communities Overview and Scrutiny Panel to discuss the report.

Ms Chester told councillors SportsAble had explained the situation to the council and that Duncan Sharkey, the council’s managing director, is ‘well aware’ of the details.

“He has written to the Charity Commission to say that the borough is satisfied with the answers they have received,” she said.

Despite the challenges the charity faced last year, the report said that ‘throughout 2019 SportsAble delivered a wide range of sports opportunities for disabled people, their families and friends of all ages, through a variety of programmes’.

It added ‘the charity is working closely with the Charity Commission to implement a more robust governance and organisational structure which will better equip us to resist such attacks in the future’.

SportsAble had not respond-ed to a request for comment by the time the Advertiser went to press.