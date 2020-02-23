New interactive app for community listings in the Borough

A new app to help connect residents find a range of events, activities, community groups and venues has been launched.

The Royal Borough's community listings application has an integrated map facility, to give residents a better understanding of the services available across the borough.

Residents can search for information by location, category, or keyword.

It has also been designed to help combat loneliness and bring together older people and their carers who may not be aware of services and events available in the area.

Cllr Stuart Carroll (Con, Boyn Hill), lead member for adult social care, children services, health and mental health, said: “I am delighted that officers have worked really hard to design a map which will help residents’ access services in their local community.

“There is a wide array of events, activities, community groups and venues which are available for residents to view and access via the map.

“It will be such a useful tool to help promote the wide range of activities in the borough. We encourage local groups and organisations to add their events and activities and hope that our residents and local groups find this tool beneficial.”

To access the events, clubs or organisations, or to add new details, visit www3.rbwm. gov.uk/events.