    • New 'one-stop-shop' website for new parents

    A newly-launched website is aiming to provide new parents with a ‘one-stop shop’ resource for advice and information.

    The Frimley Health and Care maternity site covers the physical, mental and emotional health aspects of pregnancy.

    It has been designed for clinicians and other health workers to direct local women and families to a trusted source of information.

    Parents in Maidenhead, Slough, Windsor and others in the Frimley Health and Care area helped midwives and doctors to design and test the site to ensure the accuracy and accessibility of information.

    The website is divided into sections covering the different stages of pregnancy, from planning to labour and beyond.

    It offers practical advice, such as what to pack in the hospital bag prior to labour. In addition, the website provides information on the area’s two main hospitals, Frimley Park and Wexham Park, along with import-ant contact numbers.

    The website also uses an online translation service, making it accessible to non-English speakers.

    Visit www.frimleyhealthandcare.org.uk/maternity

