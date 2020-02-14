March 2 deadline for Prince Philip Trust funding

Charities and non-profit organisations have until Monday, March 2 to submit funding applications to The Prince Philip Trust Fund.

The fund has given out more than £95,000 in the last year to a wide range of causes, with grants ranging between £500 and £5,000.

Organisations that have benefitted from funding include schools, youth clubs, arts and literacy projects, sports clubs and charities that help vulnerable people.

The Prince Philip Trust Fund is particularly interested in supporting people and projects that are involved with disability, health, the elderly, families, children and young people, those in social need, homelessness and the arts.

Chris Aitken, trustee and secretary, said: “We are delighted to be able to support such a wide-range of local projects and good causes, and would certainly encourage organisations not previously known to us to come forward.”

Successful applications must be able to show some existing fundraising has taken place, and that people within the Royal Borough will directly benefit from the funding.

Applications can be made online at the www.theprincephiliptrustfund.org