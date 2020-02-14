Year 4 students bake for the homeless

Freshly-baked biscuits are being distributed to the homeless thanks to pupils at Braywood First School.

Year four pupils at the school in Oakley Green Road are taking part in a 10-week project, baking shortbread biscuits and learning about food hygiene.

The children are responsible for most of the food preparation and wrap up the biscuits ready to be taken to six churches for distribution to rough sleepers.

The churches are involved in the Windsor-based More than a Shelter project, which offers shelter and meals to the homeless.

The idea for the biscuit run came from the school’s chair of governors, Anne Farley, who volunteers with More than a Shelter, cooking meals on a Sunday night.

“I thought it would be a lovely idea for the children of Braywood First School to contribute towards this worthy project,” said Anne.

Yvonne Conroy, project manager at More than a Shelter, said: “I thought it was fantastic that the children wanted to do something for our most vulnerable in the community.

“It is wonderful that the children are learning more about the vulnerable and doing something positive to let them know they care. The guests really appreciate the gifts we have received.”

Susuan Calvert, headteacher at Braywood, said that she hopes the biscuit baking will be part of an ongoing project to get the children more involved with helping the community.

She said: “I’m a big believer in children spending time with those less fortunate than themselves. It helps the children reflect. They are learning to become kind, responsible individuals.”