Valentine letter to the Earth marks climate strikes

Students with the national Youth Strike for Climate movement are due to protest tomorrow (St Valentine’s Day) to demand the Government acts to prevent climate change.

Locally, the Climate Emergency Coalition (CEC), a collective of climate campaigners from across the Royal Borough, will be marking the strikes with public awareness rallies outside Maidenhead Town Hall and in the High Street.

In addition, the coalition has written a Valentine’s Day letter to the Earth in the form of a poem – viewable here.

Sarah Bowden, volunteer and co-founder of the Climate Emergency Coalition, who came up with the idea, said: “The letter is an accessible way to get people to read about climate change without realising they’re reading about it.

“We found, when we were taking part in the marches last year, we were either preaching to the converted or we were getting verbal abuse, or people just looked the other way.”

Sarah brought her children to the marches and feels that theme of love reflects the love she feels for children and her wish to protect the planet for their sake.

“Primary school children are watching the news, seeing the Australian bush fires and all the floods, and asking ‘What’s going on?’” said Sarah.

“My daughter said to me, ‘You know, I wanted to be an explorer. But how much of the world is going to be left to explore?’”

In addition to its St Valen-tine Day letter, the Climate Emergency Coalition has arranged for the Royal Borough to host a youth workshop on Thursday, February 20, to help to inform the borough’s forthcoming emergency plans to reach net zero carbon emissions.

Letters are going out to schools, asking for volunteers to attend the workshop.