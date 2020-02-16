Charity curry night raises £2,000 for children's hospice

Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice invited ladies from the community to come together for its Scrummy Mummy Curry Night fundraising evening on Friday, February 5.

The charity supports children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions in the Maidenhead area. To celebrate its 11th annual curry night, women – mothers or not – were welcomed at 7pm with a glass of prosecco or sparkling elderflower and home-cooked Indian food (Alexander’s favourite).

The first ever curry night in 2007 began when Fiona Devine, mother of Alexander Devine and charity founder, held a gathering to remember her son by serving a homemade curry to friends and supporters in the hall of Alexander’s school.

This year, the curry night took place in Cox Green Community Centre and the food was cooked in the kitchen of the Alexander Devine hospice. It was prepared by Harjit Bola, Fundraising Manager for Alexander Devine, and her family.

“For the last couple of years, we’ve been holding this event in restaurants. Moving back to a community centre makes it feel more like the original curry night,” said Harjit.

“It was such a lovely atmosphere – it’s nice to be able to feed people and cook for people. Everyone enjoyed the food and said they would come again.”

A raffle was also laid on, offering ten prizes. First prize was a champagne afternoon tea at The Ivy Marlow Garden and second prize was an Instant Pot pressure cooker. Third prize was a make-at-home curry set hamper, which was won by Harijit’s mother, already an experienced homemade curry cook.

The Scrummy Mummy night made £2,000, with proceeds coming from raffle and entry fees, which were £25 per head. More than 70 people came to sample butter chicken curry, black dahl, veggie curry and Indian sweets, as well as the traditional trifle made by Alexander’s grandmother.

Fiona Devine said:

“This event is one of the smaller occasions we host but nonetheless, very special. It was one of the first events we did after Alexander’s passing.

“I remember with much love and warmth the ladies of my local community coming together to support me, the charity and each other at a very difficult time.

“It remains one of my favourite events and I am so grateful for the amazing support Scrummy Mummy Curry Night receives from the wonderful women within our local community.”