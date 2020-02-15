Golden Ball pub reopens with a new look

The Golden Ball Pub on Pinkneys Green is reopening after closing on Jan 19. The revamped pub has a new look, a new menu and a new drinks list and is under new management.

The pub reopened with a relaunch party on February 7, featuring live music from Dragonfly Sky, along with nibbles and drinks. Attendees met Dan Jamieson, the new general manager.

“The pub has been given a new lease of life. It was a bit dark and gloomy. Now it has a homely feel, comforting and warm,” said Mr Jamieson.

The interior decoration of The Golden Ball has been changed completely, with new furniture including sofas and a change in colour scheme, with dusky green walls.

The pub has installed second TV and has themed the pub towards different uses; an 80-seat restaurant area, family area and bar area. It has added unique touches to the pub, such as luggage box shelves on the walls.

“It looks like it’s been designed by your fashionable aunt,” said Dan Turner from Brakspear, the company that owns the Golden Ball.

The pub has also updated its menu and has an entirely new team.

“The aim is to make it into great British pub, with a Sunday carvery, burgers and Brakspear ales ” said Mr Turner. “It’s got a great garden, open and private, which can be a hub for the community.”

The Golden Ball has plans for more projects in the summer, including extending the patio in the garden and refurbishing the tables and benches. It wants to develop the site to hold barbeques, summer fetes, kids’ entertainment parties, ale festivals and other events.

“The Golden Ball was a real locals’ pub and it sort of lost that recently. We’re taking it back to that,” said Mr Jamieson. “People can come in and relax, or have a family meal after taking the dogs out for a walk.”