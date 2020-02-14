Maidenhead Big Read events announced

Bookworms of all ages are in for a treat when Maidenhead’s Big Read returns to the town for a second year.

The 10-day event, organised by Maidenhead Community Book Festival, will run from Friday, February 28 to Sunday, March 8, and will feature a host of activities across the town designed to encourage reading and a love of books.

Stephan Stephan, Big Read chairman, said: “We want to get everyone in Maidenhead excited about literature, literacy and creativity whilst giving them the tools to create their futures.

“We believe that everyone can live their dreams through the power of reading. The future is theirs to write.”

Highlights will include:

W The Big Read Inspiration Theatre: More than 20 bestselling authors, illustrators, celebrities and influential journalists from Maidenhead will come together to share their stories and lives with the public

W The Big Read Stop: Located in the Nicholsons Centre, this is a place to unwind with a book, magazine or comic, or listen to a story. This space also features the Big Read bookshop, where the latest best seller will be available.

Visitors can bring old books and swap them for a new book.

W Big Read Arena: A place to read alone, to friends, or with one of the volunteer readers. This event is also located in the Nicholsons Centre.

Another highlight is Once Upon a Bus – storytelling for children on a bus in the High Street.

This is available on Saturday, February 29; Sunday, March 1; Saturday, March 7; and Sunday, March 8.

Sessions last around 30 minutes and are free.

Children’s stories include The Gruffalo, Alice down the Rabbit Hole, Dinosaurs Galore and Aliens Love Underpants.

For most of these events, pre-booking at www.maidenheads-big-read.org.uk is essential as space is limited.

For more details email info@ maidenheads-big-read.org.uk