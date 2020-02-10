Tribute: Richard 'Dick' Baldwyn dies at age 98

An RAF veteran and ‘magnet for adventures’ has passed away at the age of 98.

Richard ‘Dick’ Baldwyn died peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, surrounded by his family.

A Bray resident for decades, Dick was well-known nationally for his achievements in popular culture.

He was also a Second World War veteran, and was invited to Buckingham Palace two years ago.

In 1965, Dick co-founded Music for Pleasure, a record label dedicated to bringing classical music on to the high street.

One of his crowning achievements with the label was his unlikely chart-topping single There’s No One Quite Like Grandma, which outsold Abba’s Super Trooper in 1980.

Dick was also a West End actor and wrote many radio plays for the BBC.

He introduced audiobooks to the UK market, featuring famous voices such as Dame Judi Dench.

Dick crossed paths with many national figures, including several Royals and Winston Churchill.

He will be remembered by his family and friends for his humorous escapades, such as nearly crashing a model aeroplane into the Queen Mother.

Tim Sanderson, 65, knew Dick for his entire life.

Tim said that he always reminded him of the mischievous main character of the Just William books, by Richmal Crompton.

“Dick was a magnet for adventures,” he said. “He was prone to getting into fixes and getting out of them. He had a lot of charm, a lot of ‘chutzpah’.”

During his time in the RAF, Dick’s aircraft came down in the middle of the Adriatic Sea. He survived and went on to become a member of The Goldfish Club – a worldwide association for those who have crashed or parachuted into water.

Caroline Henning, 43, also knew Dick for her whole life. She said Dick was like a grandfather to her.

“He was kind, gentle, warm, thoughtful, funny and definitely a little big magical,” she said. “I expected him to be here forever.”

Dick is survived by Tony and Jenny, children from his first marriage to Peggy, his second wife Kim and their daughter Charlotte, six grandchildren and three step-grandchildren.