Business networking event "one of the best received in the Borough"

Business men and women enjoyed an informative networking event on how to boost sales effectiveness on Tuesday.

The networking breakfast, set up by the Royal Borough Business Forum , took place at CIM Moor Hall, in Cookham. It was attended by more than 70 people and featured a talk by Will Palmer, managing director of sales training firm Sandler Training.

Nicola Rogers, event organiser and head of commercial at Baylis Media, said: “We launched the Royal Borough Business Forum because there were few networking events in the area that reached the quality of attendees to make business happen, we wanted to offer something different, quality networking at great venues with great speakers.

“It’s one of the best-received networking events in the borough – that’s demonstrated by its attendance by decision makers from a variety of local businesses.”

Mr Palmer said: “I thought it was an excellent event. It can be a challenge to crunch down everything you know about sales into a 30-minute talk, but it got a really good reception, and there was a good mix of people.”

He noted that there were quite a few people at the senior level interested in the talk – encouraging, given that it was especially focused on sales leadership.

“What they find is, they spend so much time working in the business, they don’t have time to work on the business,” he said.

“The standout thing was the importance of having a repeatable sales process – instead of just making it up as you go along. That’s what most people were interested in hearing about.”

Attendees fed back positively, with a number expressing interest in a follow-up session – a two-hour masterclass to further build on the ideas Mr Palmer explored with them.

To find out more about the Royal Borough Business Forum events email nicolar@baylismedia.co.uk